Anker 651 USB-C Dock $50 $100 Save $50 The Anker 651 USB-C dock pulls double duty, also acting as a wireless charging stand for your smartphone. The device has extra ports that can be used with a laptop or tablet, and right now, it comes priced well below retail, with a 50% discount that drops it to its lowest price yet. $50 at Amazon

If you're really looking for an easy way to expand your port selection, you can't go wrong with a USB-C docking station. A docking station not only offers extra ports, but it can also deliver additional power, which can be enough to supply output to additional monitors from just one device. While these are great devices, one of the negatives is that they aren't as affordable as USB-C hubs.

Related Best docking station in 2024 Solve your laptop's connectivity woes with one of the best docking stations on the market today

With that said, we've managed to find this great deal on Anker's 651 docking station that includes tons of ports and even includes a wireless charging stand for your phone. For a limited time, you can score a hefty discount that knocks 50% off, dropping it to its lowest price ever, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 651 docking station?

Source: Anker

Anker's 651 docking station may look compact, but it manages to pack quite the punch, with a plethora of ports and a built-in wireless charging stand that's perfect for phones. When it comes to port selection, you're going to get two USB-C ports, two USB-A, an SD card slot reader, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, and a DisplayPort.

What's great about this docking station is that you get passthrough charging up to 85W, and it comes with a 100W power adapter and USB-C cable, which means you'll be able to power your connected laptop or tablet, and everything that you need is included.

And like other Anker products, you're going to get a reliable product backed by a fantastic warranty, with this device including 18 months of support, just in case you run into any issues. Overall, this is a fantastic docking station that really has it all, and while it normally retails for $100, it can now be had for an absolute steal at just $50. So be sure to get it while you can.