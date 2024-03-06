Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip $35 $70 Save $35 This is one of the best deals you're going to find on this compact power strip. As an Amazon Prime member, you can grab it for just $34.99. If you're not a Prime member, you can still save with a discount that drops it to $42.99. $35 at Amazon

There are a lot of great charging options in 2024, but if you're looking for one that's easy to pack up and take with you on the road, then this Anker 615 GaNPrime power strip is going to be for you. This power strip might be small, but it packs a lot of ports, with two AC outlets, two USB-C, and one USB-A port.

Related Best GaN chargers in 2024 Tired of lugging around multiple chargers for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch? Here are some compact GaN chargers to consider

While it's typically priced at a staggering $69.99, it can now be had for far less with a special discount on Amazon that drops it down to $34.99 for a limited time. This discount is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, so if you're not a member, you can still get a discount, but it just won't be as deep. Regardless, this is a fantastic deal, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Anker 615 GanPrime power strip?

If you've ever been on a trip or away from your house and tried to plug in all your electronics at once, you'll know how painful it can be. While power strips are simple devices, they can be extremely powerful, especially when you're in need of extra outlets. The main downside of a power strip is that they aren't really meant for travel.

That's where the Anker 615 comes in with its extremely compact size that can fit into any bag and provide lots of charging ports. As mentioned before, this power strip comes with two AC outlets, two USB-C, and one USB-A port. The USB-C port provides up to 65W of power, which is perfect for charging smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

There's also protection in place for all your devices with Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology that monitors the health and temperature of the power strip. Furthermore, Anker also provides a long 24-month warranty, which means if there's any kind of defect with the device, you'll be covered. So if you've been looking for a power strip that can handle all your devices, then this one is for you.

Just be sure to grab it while you can, because this deal won't last long. You're getting a good percentage off as an Amazon Prime member, but be sure to clip the additional digital coupon that takes $9 off. If you're not a Prime member, you're still going to be able to save, with a discount that brings down the price to $42.99.