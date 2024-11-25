Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station $170 $250 Save $80 The Anker 675 USB-C dock serves two purposes: as a dock to connect external devices, and a monitor stand for your desk. Thanks to early Black Friday deals, it's available at an $80 discount. At that price, it provides exceptional value. $170 at Amazon

If you're looking to get a dock for your laptop this Black Friday, there's a good chance you also use a monitor. In that case, you may also need a monitor arm or stand to elevate the screen to your eye level, for better ergonomics. The Anker 675 caters to both of those needs with a single product. The dock itself provides 12 ports with support for a 4K display at 60Hz. Additionally, the Anker 675 also has a built-in wireless charger to keep your phone topped up and clear some clutter on your desk.

Why the Anker 675 USB-C dock provides such good value

For starters, the Anker 675 offers two 10Gbps USB-C ports for fast data transfer speeds. They can also output a total of 45W, which is fast enough to charge a couple of phones. You then get a single HDMI port to plug in a monitor that's going to rest on the stand. Anker has made a clever provision for routing the monitor's cables under the dock so you don't have to worry about dangling cables on your desk.

Source: Anker

If you have legacy devices, there are three USB-A ports onboard - one of which is a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector. An SD card slot, a microSD card slot, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack make up the rest of the dock. Towards the far end of the top surface, Anker has also added a 10W wireless charging pad. Since the dock is powered by a DC-in port, it supplies up to 100W of power to your laptop when connected via the USB-C port.

The aluminum construction is solid, and the additional features like the wireless charger and an extra audio jack are handy. The only downside we encountered with the product is the fact that none of the USB-C ports can be used to connect a display, so you will have to resort to using the HDMI port. With a discount of $80 off the usual price, the Anker 675 is a no-brainer for both MacBook and Windows laptops.