Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station $170 $250 Save $80 Anker's 675 docking station offers a unique design that allows it to double as a sleek-looking monitor stand. The docking station comes with 12 ports and is now down to its lowest price yet. $170 at Amazon

This is the docking station you want to get if you want something on your desk that looks discrete and has an abundance of port selection. Of course, for this kind of combination, you will typically be paying top dollar, and as you might have guessed, the Anker 675 docking station doesn't come in cheap, with a retail price of $249.99.

Related Best docking station in 2024 Solve your laptop's connectivity woes with one of the best docking stations on the market today

Now, before you run away in terror from seeing the price above, we have some good news, because the price has now been reduced, with a superb discount that knocks 32% off for a limited time. And while it still costs $169.99, which isn't cheap by any means, this is the lowest price we've seen for this device to date, which makes it a great time to buy if you've been on the lookout for a docking station.

What's great about the Anker 675 docking station?

Source: Anker

This docking station is one of the more unique choices out there, with a fantastic design that allows it to seamlessly blend in with the other things that you might have on your desk. Not only does it look good, but it also offers a lot of functionality as well with its numerous port selection that's great for expanding the capabilities of your devices.

Not only does the docking station have a USB-C port that can supply up to 100W of power, it also features three USB-C, two additional USB-C, a microSD and SD card slot, Ethernet port, HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, and wireless charging pad. As you can tell, this docking station has pretty much all angles covered.

In addition to the above, you get superb build quality with this device, which is made from aircraft grade aluminum. The feet also have anti-slip silicone grips, and the overall design make it the perfect fit in your home or office. Of course, if you want to plug in a tablet, smartphone or PC gaming handheld, those devices will work — but you're going to get the best compatibility using it with a Windows or macOS device.

As stated before, this isn't a cheap product, but when compared to other docking stations, it's actually pretty reasonably priced. And with its current discount, it's an absolute must-buy if you've been looking for a docking station that'll give you some additional ports while still looking good sitting at your desk.