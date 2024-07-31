Anker Charging Station $50 $80 Save $30 A compact charging station that features seven ports, and now comes in at its lowest price ever. $50 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a charging device that's compact and can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, this Anker Charging Station is going to be just for you. Not only does it pack tons of USB ports, but it also has AC outlets too. Furthermore, it's sleek and compact design makes it perfect for home, office, or even on the go.

Best of all, this Anker Charging Station comes in at a fantastic price right now, with a hefty discount that knocks 37% off for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your chargers, or just wanted to get something completely new, then right now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about Anker's Charging Station?

Source: Anker

This Anker charging station is a great way to consolidate your current setup without missing a beat. Not only does it have USB ports on the front, but it also has AC outlets on the rear too. When it comes to port selection, you'll have two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and three AC outlets. As far as power limitations, the USB-C ports max out at 100W, which means, you can pretty much charge anything you need to, including some of the best laptops.

Of course, since there are plenty of ports, you're welcome to use as many as you need in order to charge all of your devices at once. With that said, you won't need to worry about how the power is divided as the charging station will take care of this on its own. And with Anker's ActiveShield technology, you can feel confident keeping all your devices plugged in as the device will keep them all safe.

In addition to all of the above, Anker also provides an 18-month warranty for this device, while also providing a $25,000 connected equipment warranty just in case something ever does go wrong. This should provide some peace of mind, knowing that this isn't just a great deal, but also a reliable product as well. So get it while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.