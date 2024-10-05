Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) $26 $33 Save $7 This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W, which makes it great for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. For a limited time, you can grab this charger for its lowest price from Amazon, making it an absolute must-buy if you're in the market for a new charger. $26 at Amazon

There's an endless supply of chargers on the market, which is both good and bad if you're looking to pick one up. It's good because you have a variety of options with a wide range of prices. The bad thing is that it can be hard to discern which chargers are actually reliable, despite their low price. Of course, Anker is a brand that's been around for quite some time, providing some of the best chargers, cables, and power banks that money can buy.

Related Best GaN chargers in 2024 Tired of lugging around multiple chargers for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch? Here are some compact GaN chargers to consider

Which is why we think this Anker 715 (Nano II) charger is going to be a great option. Not only does it look good, but it's highly functional as well, with a compact size, impressive charging speeds, and incredibly low price. While this charger used to have a retail price that was north of $50, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to just $26.

What's great about the Anker 715 (Nano II) charger?

When it comes to the capabilities of this charger, you're getting 65W out of the single USB-C port, which is more than enough for most products on the market. So, if you want to use this with your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or other accessories — it'll easily be able to handle these items like a champ.

As far as the technology involved, Anker is using its GaN II tech in order to provide the best experience, which means faster charging speeds, decreased heat build up when charging, and an abundance of safety technologies that keep you and your devices safe.

In addition to the above, this charger comes with an 18-month warranty, for which Anker will provide support. Overall, nothing too exciting, but you are getting a solid product that's compact and packed with power. Get it while it's on sale because this deal won't last long.