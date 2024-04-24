Anker 717 Charger $40 $80 Save $40 A fantastic and powerful charger that's now down to its lowest price ever. $40 at Amazon

Devices have gotten quite powerful over the past few years and, luckily, charging technology has managed to keep up, with brands utilizing the latest technology in order to provide speedy top-ups on some of our favorites smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Of course, these chargers aren't cheap, but if you're lucky enough, you'll be able to find a superb deal on one.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

That's where this Anker 717 charger comes in, with its impressive 140W charging speed that can easily charge any device in your stable. While it's typically priced at $80, it can now be had for far less, with a massive 50% discount that drops it down to just $40 for a limited time. So if you've been in the market for something new, give this one a try.

What's great about the Anker 717?

Source: Anker

The Anker 717 is going to be a great replacement for any charger that you have right now. It has a compact size and offers lots of power, with the ability to charge up to 140W. This means that you'll be able to charge up pretty much any device on the market, whether it's a laptop, smartphone, tablet, and personal accessories.

While it's perfect for the home or office, this charger is also great for travel. And despite having an impressive charging speed, the technology involved allows it to be efficient and safe, which means, you and your devices will be safe while using this product. Anker ensures this by utilizing its trusted ActiveShield 2.0 technology, which monitors the device for optimal operation.

In addition to all of this, Anker backs its charger with a 24-month warranty, just in case you experience any issues. So, whether it's something small, or something major, you can count on the company to support your problem and find a solution. Of course, the real highlight here is that you can save 50% off right now, which makes this charger an absolute steal.