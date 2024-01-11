Anker 717 Charger $50 $95 Save $45 The Anker 717 is a powerful and compact 140W charger that's perfect for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. The charger's not only powerful, but it's also quite compact, making it a great charger for when you're on the go. This charger is normally priced at $94.99 but is now just $49.99 for a limited time. $50 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful and compact charger, the Anker 717 is going to be the one for you. The Anker 717 is a 140W GaN charger that's perfect for laptops, smartphones, tablets, accessories, and more. Right now, you can score a fantastic deal that's going to knock $45 off the Anker 717's retail price, dropping it down to just $49.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 717?

For the most part, a lot of devices today already come with a charger, but if you're looking for a compact replacement that's going to pack a lot of power, this one is going to be it. Anker is known for its high-quality accessories and this charger is no different. The main highlight of the Anker 717 is going to be its top output, which comes in at 140W.

For the most part, you're not going to need more than this, and it'll be enough to charge pretty much all laptops, smartphones, and tablets on the market right now. So what does 140W deliver? Well, you're going to get increased charging speeds with supported devices, which means your device will spend less time on the charger and more time in your hands.

As mentioned before, this charger is compact, making it the perfect travel companion. While you can bring the charger you already have, this model offers a smaller footprint than most USB-C laptop chargers, and it's lighter too. Of course, with increased charging speeds, you might be worried about reliability and safety — and that's definitely a valid concern.

When in use, Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology will keep you and your devices safe with constant monitoring to ensure that power output stays at a safe level. Furthermore, Anker backs its charger with a 24-month warranty, which means if you experience any issues, you can always reach out to the company for support.

Of course, one of the biggest pluses is that, with the current promotion dropping it down to just $49.99 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to purchase a new charger, or just wanted to upgrade your current one, the Anker 717 is going to be the perfect one for you. Just make sure to grab it while it's one sale, because this flash deal won't last long.