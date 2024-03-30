There are a lot of different charging solutions out there, but if you're looking for a slim, lightweight, and portable charging station that's not going to break the bank, then this Anker 727 charger is going to be right up your alley.

Although this charging station normally costs quite a bit, coming in at $99.98, it can now be had for far less with a steep discount that knocks 40% off, dropping the price down to just $55.98 for a limited time. Just be sure to clip the coupon before checking out to take advantage of all the available savings.

What's great about the Anker 727 Charging Station?

The Anker 727 Charging Station is a six-port power strip that offers AC outlets and four USB connections, which consists of two USB-A and two USB-C ports. Despite its compact size, you still get plenty of power, with charging speeds up to 100W when using USB-C. Furthermore, with all the available ports, you can easily charge up all your devices at once, making it convenient if you're trying to top up laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

While this charging station is great for the home or office, it's also an amazing tool if you're someone that's frequently on the go, with a detachable 5-foot extension cable that can be vital when trying to charge up in a hotel or cafe. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get a fantastic warranty with two years of coverage, and the company also offers connected equipment protection up to $200,000 is something were to go wrong when using it.

So if all of this sounds good, and you've been looking for a high-quality charging station, then be sure to grab the Anker 727 charging station while you can, because at this discount price, this deal isn't going to last long. But if you're looking for something that's even more compact, be sure to check out some of our other charger recommendations as well.