Anker's product portfolio has blossomed, and despite having a wide variety of products, it manages to produce some of the best portable chargers and power banks available on the market. Today, the company is offering a special promotion on its 727 Charging Station, giving Prime members 36% off, dropping the price down to just $64 for a limited time.

Now you'll only have the choice of picking up the black and gray model at this newly discounted price, but it's still an excellent deal if you've been looking to pick up a new charging station that's versatile and can really do it all.

What's great about the Anker 727 Charging Station?

The Anker Charging Station is a six-port power strip that offers two USB-C connections, two USB-A ports, and also two AC ports as well. The charging station features a maximum output of 100W, which means it'll easily and quickly charge all your favorite devices.

What really makes this charging station great is that it is relatively thin, coming in at 0.7 inches, and is roughly the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, with measurements coming in at 6.38 × 3.11 × 0.71 inches. Furthermore, it's quite flexible when it comes to positioning, thanks to its 5-foot detachable cable.

Best of all, Anker offers a two-year warranty and also backs its product with a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. With Anker, you get quality and peace of mind, even after the initial point of purchase. So if you've been itching to upgrade your charging station at home, or the office, or needed something for travel — this is going to be a great solution.