Anker makes a ton of charging accessories, but we think this is one of its best because it doesn't cost all that much, offers plenty of power, and is quite versatile thanks to its port selection. For a limited time, you can pick up this Anker 727 charging station for just $40 from Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for this device, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Anker 727 charging station?

The Anker 727 charging station features a total of six ports, with two USB-A, two USB-C, and two AC outlets. When it comes to the USB ports, you are going to get a maximum charging speed of 100W from a single port.

You can also utilize all ports if needed, but the charging speed will be reduced, with the maximum coming in at 45W. This isn't that bad and common with such chargers, and still provides plenty of power to charge all your devices.

Of course, you also have AC outlets too, just in case you need to power something that doesn't support USB. What makes these AC outlets unique is that you get pop-up feature that can really save space if you're looking to take this with you while you're on the go.

In addition to the above, the charging station does connect using a long 5-foot cable that can be removed and replaced if needed. It also supports global voltages, which makes it perfect for those that travel a lot. And just in case you have any issues, Anker provides a 24-month warranty for the product.

So, if this sounds like what you're looking for, we recommend grabbing this deal while it's still available. At $40, this charging station is an absolute must.