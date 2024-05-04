Tired of your old and boring power strip? Well, if so, it's time to upgrade to something more substantial, with a device that can handle all your charging needs. This Anker 727 charging station is compact, full of ports, and is now available at a fantastic price that brings it down to one of its lowest prices to date.

For a limited time, you can save 36% off, which brings the price down to $63.99, down from $99.99. Of course, this price isn't cheap by any means, but you're going to get a lot of bang for your buck here, with a device that can handle anything you can throw at it.

What makes Anker's 727 Charging Station great?

While it's a little on the pricey side, the Anker 727 Charging Station delivers with 100W of power and six ports. You get a good combination here with two AC outlets and four USB ports, consisting of two USB-A and two USB-C ports. The key here is that although you're getting a compact charger, this thing still packs quite a punch, with more than enough power to charge up laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more.

Another great thing about this charging station is that it cuts down on clutter by having a smart design. The five-foot extension cable is also a nice touch, as you can easily maneuver it to where you need, whether in your home, office, or on the go. In addition to all of the above, the device comes with a fantastic warranty, with Anker offering 24 months of support if something goes wrong.

Furthermore, the brand also offers its connected equipment protection up to $200,000 with this device, which means, if you experience some device damage, Anker will be there to cover your losses. With all that said, if this sounds like the rigth charger for you, you'll want to pick this up while you can, because this deal won't last long.