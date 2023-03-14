Anker 733 GanPRime PowerCore 65W Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 The Anker 10,000mAh power bank that actually doubles as a power adapter, giving you the best of both worlds. $70 at Amazon

Power banks are great devices, giving you an extra boost of juice right when you need it. There are lots of great power bank options out there, but Anker's 733 hybrid wall charger is a bit more unique, providing users with a power bank that can also act as a wall charger. This is not only convenient, but its dual purpose also ensures that you'll have a power bank that's always topped up before you head out the door. For a limited time, Anker's 733 power bank gets a hefty 30 percent discount.

The Anker 733 hybrid charger comes with two USB-C port and one USB-A port. It can charge up to 65W through the USB-C ports and up to 22.5W on the USB-A when connected to an outlet. This should be more than enough to handle most laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Furthermore, this charger is also a 10,000mAh power bank, providing more than enough power for all your devices.

One thing to note though, is that when this device is used as a power bank, the charging speeds will change, with the USB-C port providing a maximum of 30W, while the USB-A port still maintains 22.5W of charging. It also does have limitations with charging speed when all the ports are being used and charging three devices simultaneously. But, for the most part, this is a very slick device, giving you the best of both worlds. If interested, you can grab this for a discounted price for a limited time. While it retails for $100, just make sure to clip the $30 coupon to get the promotional price.