Anker 733 Power Bank $68 $100 Save $32 The Anker 733 is a 65W wall charger paired with a 10,000 mAh power bank. It can charge up to three devices at once and is now down to its lowest price ever. $68 at Amazon

If you're someone that's constantly on the go, then a power bank is going to be a must-have item in your bag if you're going to try and keep all your devices charged. Of course, the crucial part of owning a power bank is always keeping topped up, and for those that are forgetful, this hybrid charger/power bank is going to be right up your alley.

The Anker 733 really does make charging seamless as it combines a powerful 65W charger with a large 10,000mAh power bank. While this device usually comes in with a hefty price tag of $99.99, it can now be had for far less, with a substantial discount that knocks 32% off, bringing it down to just $67.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 733 hybrid wall charger?

The Anker 733 hybrid charger really shines thanks to its port selection, power, and dual-use purpose. As mentioned before, this charger can supply up to 65W of power, which means it's perfect for larger devices like laptops, but can also handle smaller devices like smartphones and tablets too. When it comes to port selection, you get two USB-C and one USB-A, which means you can charge three devices at once without issue.

Now what takes this to another level is that it can also act as a 10,000mAh power bank, which is more than enough for most devices. Best of all, if you're using this charger for your devices, you won't ever need to worry about charging up the battery because, as it stays plugged in, it will always be ready.

Anker packs this model with some of its best features and also has safety in mind with its ActiveShield technology. Furthermore, this device is covered by Anker's 24-month warranty, which means, if you have any issues, you can always reach out to get support. So if all of this sounds like something you're interested in, be sure to get this deal while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.