Anker 735 GaN 65W Charger $20 $40 Save $20

If you've been looking to upgrade your charger, you need to do it now. The Anker 735 charger is an absolute steal as it comes in at just $20 for a limited time. Not only can it charge your smartphone and tablet, but it's also capable of charging up a laptop as well. Best of all, it's ultra-compact, and it has three ports, which means you can charge all your devices at once. So get it while you can because this price won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 735 charger?

The big deal here is going to be the price. At $20, this is the lowest price we've seen to date for this specific charger. And while cheap is good, cheap and powerful is even better. As mentioned before, the charger can top up at up to 65W, and has three ports, providing multi-device charging all at once.

It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and while powerful, still offers excellent safety features like PowerIQ and ActiveShield to protect your products while they are charging. In addition to all of the above, you're also going to get an 18-month warranty, just in case something goes wrong.

Of course, if you're grabbing this charger, you'll want to make sure you have the proper USB cables as well, in order to take full advantage of this charger's speed. Grab it while you can from Best Buy, because this is an exciting price that won't last long.