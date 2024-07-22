Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger $30 $56 Save $26 A fantastic charger that's great for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. RIght now, you can grab this model for 46% off for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

It's never a bad time to upgrade your charger, especially if it's one that's as good as the Anker 735. This charger not only offers lots of power, but it also comes with three ports, making it a breeze to charge all your devices.

Of course, chargers like this don't come cheap, but right now, Anker's running a sale, knocking 46% off, which drops it down to its lowest price yet. So, if you've been thinking about grabbing a new charger, and wanted to get one for a great price, now's going to be the time to buy.

What's great about Anker's 735 charger?

Source: Anker

You can't go wrong with this Anker charger that's now just $29.99. In addition to its awesome price, you're also going to get a fantastic product that can really do it all. It comes with three ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A, which means, if you're looking to charge multiple devices at once — this charger can do it.

Furthermore, since this is a GaN device, you're going to get charging speeds that are fast, while the device itself stays relatively cool. As far as maximum power output, you're going to get 65W, which is more than enough to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other smaller devices.

And when it comes to safety, Anker's PowerIQ and ActiveShield technologies are in place to keep things running smoothly. Best if all, if you have any problems, this charger is covered by an 18-month warranty. Just make sure you grab this charger while it's on sale, because this deal won't last long.