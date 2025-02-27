Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger $30 $56 Save $26 This charger is ready to handle all that you can throw at it, offering up to 65W of power and three USB ports. Right now, you can grab it for 47% off, as it drops to just $30. $30 at Amazon

If you've been looking for an affordable charger that can do it all, be sure to grab this Anker 735 charger while it's on sale. Not only does it deliver tons of power with up to 65W, but it also features three USB ports, making it easy to connect all your devices at once. The best part is that you can now score a huge discount, with a deal that knocks 46% off, dropping the price down to just $30 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 735 charger?

Source: Anker

This Anker charger really does deliver on all fronts. Not only do you get impressive charging speeds of up to 65W, but you also get plenty of ports as well, with two USB-C and one USB-A. While you'll get the best charging speeds when using just one port, you're free to use all three at once if you need to charge everything all at once.

So whether you have a smartphone, tablet, earbuds, or even a laptop, this Anker charger will be able to handle it all without breaking a sweat. Of course, you will also get Anker's safety and protection features that will keep your devices safe when plugged in. And there's even an 18-month warranty just in case you need support.

For the most part, there's really nothing to complain about here at this price. Anker is known for its reliable accessories, and this charger is a good one to pick up at this price, especially if you're looking to consolidate all your existing chargers into one. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long. Or check some of our other charger recommendations.