Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger $30 $56 Save $26

If you've been struggling to keep all your devices charged at once, then this Anker GaN charger is going to be a great upgrade to your current charger and a perfect piece to add to your everyday tech carry. Not only do you get lots of ports, but you also get tons of power here too, with a total of up to 65W, which is enough to charge up smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

Of course, you might think that this Anker charger is going to cost you quite a bit, and under normal circumstances, you'd be right since it comes with a retail price of $56. But now, with this fantastic deal from Amazon, you can take advantage of this serious discount that drops the price 46%, falling to just $29.99 for a limited time. So if you've been waiting for a good chance to buy a new charger, or just need to stock up for your home or office, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about Anker's 735 GaN charger?

Not only does this charger provide ports and power, but it also comes in a compact size, making it perfect for the home, office, or travel. You get a total of three USB ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A. As mentioned before, you get a total power output of 65W, which means you can connect and charge most compatible laptops.

Of course, you can also charge smaller devices like smartphones and tablets as well. Furthermore, if you need to charge three devices at once, you can also do that as well. Not only does Anker provide top-end charging, but it also does so safely, with its PowerIQ and ActiveShield technologies that consistently monitor the charger in order to keep you and your devices safe.

Additionally, the charger comes with an 18-month warranty, and excellent support from Anker. Of course, the discounted price here is also a huge part of why this charger is being recommended, because you're getting a great charger for a price that can't be beat. Just make sure you have the proper USB-C cables in order to take advantage of the charging speeds that this device offers. And get this deal while you can because it won't last long.