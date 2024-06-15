Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger $31.99 for Amazon Prime members $32 $56 Save $24 Amazon Prime members can now save big with a discount that drops this charger down to just $32 for a limited time. $32 at Amazon

You don't need to spend a lot of money on a charger in order to get a good experience. This Anker 735 charger is a prime example of getting something powerful and reliable that won't break the bank.

The charger is relatively compact, can deliver up to 65W of power, and has three USB ports, making it extremely versatile. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $31.99 for Amazon Prime members.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

Source: Anker

As stated before, if you're looking for a charger that can really do it all, then this Anker model is going to be for you. You're going to get a device that's great for home, office or travel. And since it can provide up to 65W, this charger is built for charging larger devices like laptops and tablets.

Of course, if you're just using this for a smartphone or smaller accessories, that's okay too. The charger will be able to intelligently route power where it's needed most, providing a fantastic charging experience that won't let you down. With that said, the charger features two USB-C and one USB-A port.

The charger also comes with plenty of safety features thanks to Anker's ActiveShield technology. Best of all, this charger is covered by an 18-month warranty, just in case anything were to happen. Just make sure you pick up some USB cables that can handle the 65W charging speeds if you want to get the most out of this device.