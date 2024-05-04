Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger $43 $75 Save $32 You don't want to miss out on this deal that knocks 43% off this Anker 736 100W 3-port charger that's great for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories. $43 at Amazon

There's nothing wrong with using the charger that came with your device. But if you're someone that owns a smartphone, tablet, accessories, and maybe even a laptop — chances are, you'll have to plug in multiple chargers just to get all your devices topped up. Again, there's nothing wrong with this, but if you want to try and cut down on the clutter, or just want an improved charging experience, going with a third-party option is going to be a great solution.

Now, if this sounds interesting to you, then going with a multiport charger from Anker is going to be a great move. The company has been around for some time now, and the products that it offers are quite reliable. With that said, we've managed to find an awesome charger that offers lots of ports and power, and comes in at a fantastic price. For a limited time, you can score this Anker 736 charger for 43% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Anker 736 charger?

There are a lot of things to love about this charger, but some of the highlights that really stand out our its size, power, and port selection. This charger is perfect for those that travel, but it's also perfectly content with being in your home or office. When it comes to power, this model outputs a total of 100W, which makes it great for large devices like laptops and tablets.

As you might expect, it can also charge smaller devices like smartphones and accessories too. Furthermore, since it has three ports, you can charge multiple devices at once, which can be a lifesaver if you're charging on the go. You get two USB-C and one USB-A port, that's supported by Anker's charging technology that delivers power safely and efficiently.

In addition to all of the above, Anker provides an 18-month warranty, just in case you run into any issues during your time with the device. As mentioned before, this charger is on sale, which discounts the price by 43% for a limited time. It's one of the best chargers that you'll find at this price and with these many features. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.