Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger $43 $75 Save $32 This 100W three-port charger from Anker delivers plenty of power in an extremely compact size. With 100W, you can charge your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and other accessories with ease. Right now, Prime members can score a fantastic deal that knocks 43% off the original retail price, coming in at just $43 for a limited time. $43 at Amazon

Anker makes some excellent accessories for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. So if you're looking for a great PD charger that can really do it all — this Anker 736 Nano II charger is going to be for you. The charger comes in a compact size, which makes it perfect for home or travel and delivers up to 100W of power with two USB-C and one USB-A port.

While it typically retails for $75, Prime members can save big with a special discount that drops the price to just $43, which is the largest discount we've seen on this product to date. If you're not a Prime member, you can still score a discount, knocking the price down to $60 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to replace an existing charger, or just buy something new, this one's going to be for you.

What's great about the Anker 736 Nano II charger?

Anker is a brand known for its quality and over the years, it has expanded its portfolio of products, offering a wide range of devices for mobile products. The Anker 736 Nano II charger has three USB ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A that can provide up to 100W of power to compatible products.

Furthermore, if you want to top up all your devices at once, you can take advantage of all three ports at the same time. If you're looking to take this charger on the go, it's small design with foldable plug makes it the perfect companion. Also, Anker's MultiProtect technology ensures that you and your devices will be safe when charging.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic charger, at an excellent price. Plus with Amazon's extended return policy, you have until January 31, 2024, to return it. If interested, just be sure to pick one up while it's still on sale.