If you're looking to pick up a new charger during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, this Anker 736 charger is going to be one of the best options thanks to its compact size, port selection, and its ability to deliver lots of power. This charger is fully capable of powering pretty much any device on the market, whether it's a laptop, tablet, smartphone or smaller accessories. And if you need to charge multiple devices at once, you have three ports that can get it all done, which makes it incredibly versatile.

Best of all, with its foldable prongs and compact size, this charger is the perfect travel companion that you can just throw into any bag, and not have it take up too much space. Now, what really puts this charger over the edge is its new price, with a discount that drops it down to just $39.99, which is the lowest we've seen to date. So get it now while you still can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 736 charger?

So, just how much power does this charger pack? Well, it can max out at 100W, which again, is plenty, and can easily charge up most laptops, as well as smartphones and tablets. As mentioned before, you get three ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A. Now, if you're using just one USB-C port, that's how you're going to get the best charging speeds with 100W available. If you use more than one, that 100W is going to be divided, so, that's just something to be aware of.

Anker also employs a variety of different safety technologies in this charger to ensure that your devices are protected when charging reaches its peak. Furthermore, the brand also offers support for 18 months. So, just in case you have any problems, you can contact Anker directly to resolve the issue. Overall, this is a charger that I've personally used since the beginning of the year, and it has been great. It does what I need it to do, and I take it with me wherever I go whenever I need to charge out in the wild.

It's reliable and powerful, providing quick top-ups in such a short time. And while I purchased it at a higher price, you can now take advantage of this deal that drops it down to just $40, which is the lowest price we've seen on this model to date. So get it now before the deal expires. You won't be disappointed.