Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger $43 $75 Save $32 This Anker charger offers up to 100W of power and can charge up to three devices at the same time. Right now, you can save big with this latest deal knocking 43% off for a limited time. $43 at Amazon

This is the charger you want if you're looking for something that provides big power for all your devices in a compact size. Anker is known for its great charging accessories and the 736 Nano II charger is no exception, offering up to 100W of power, which means you'll be able to charge up all your devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. While this charger normally comes in priced at $75, right now, for a limited time, you can save 43%, bringing down the price to just $43.

What makes the Anker 736 Nano II charger great?

Anker is a trusted brand that has been making charging accessories for many years now with great success. The 736 Nano II charger brings lightning quick charging speeds and a more compact size than previous models thanks to its use of GaN2 technology. The 100W charging speed is great for almost any device, making it the perfect companion accessory for your laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and other accessories.

While a charger is through of as a relatively simple device, there's a lot that goes into, especially when it comes to safety. Anker doesn't skip a step here in order to ensure that it's products will work well, and at the same time, keep its consumers and their products safe. With that said, the Anker 736 Nano II charger is a great choice if you're looking for big power in a compact size. So be sure to grab this one while you can, because at this price, the promotion won't last long.