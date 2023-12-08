Anker 737 PowerCore Free $10 gift card with purchase $97 $160 Save $63 The Anker 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other power banks out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information. Right now, you can score this device for nearly 40% off and this deal even comes with a free $10 gift card. $97 at Newegg

There are a lot of power banks out there, but if you're looking for one of the best available, the Anker 737 PowerCore is going to be it. There are a number of reasons why we love this power bank but some of the main reasons include its large 24,000mAh capacity, impressive 140W PD charging, and unique display that shows off useful information about the power bank.

With that said, this deal is really good, but this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this power bank but it's really close. What pushes this over other deals in the past is that it includes a free $10 gift card making it one of the best overall deals on this device so far. So if you've been looking to grab a new power bank, right now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Anker 737 PowerCore?

One of the first things you're going to notice about this power bank is the small display on the front that provides vital stats like battery percentage, charging speeds, discharging rate, and more. Of course, that's just a small part of what makes this power bank great, with the other part being its massive 24,000mAh capacity that's more than enough to charge up all your devices.

The power bank comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port, with the USB-C port supporting Power Delivery 3.1 up to 140W. That means you're going to be able to charge up larger devices like tablets and laptops at fantastic speeds. Furthermore, the battery can also be recharged quickly too.

Best of all, since this is an Anker product, you know it's backed by a great warranty, covering the device up to 24 months, protecting the user just in case there are any defects to the product.

Why buy the Anker 737 PowerCore?

We've seen this power bank go on sale numerous times over the past year, but this most recent discount drops the price by nearly 40% and also includes a $10 gift card that can be used on future Newegg purchases. Of course, it's not every day that you see a deal this good, so if you're interested, you'll want to be quick because this flash deal won't last long.