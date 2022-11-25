Anker's 737 battery bank is now $50 off during Black Friday, bringing it back down to its lowest price of the year.

There has been a ton of Black Friday sales on smartphones and tablets, but accessories can be a crucial part of one's workflow, and getting a great deal on some of the best portable charging packs can be a game changer. If you've been eyeing a Shargeek Storm 2, but it was a little bit out of your budget, Anker's 737 PowerCore portable charging pack should be a great substitute and costs just $99.99 for a limited time.

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K was first introduced a few months back as part of the company's new line of Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging products. This thing has a massive 24,000mAh battery and can output up to 140W, making it the perfect battery pack for charging up smartphones, laptops, and pretty much anything in between.

Furthermore, it has Power Delivery 3.1 and bidirectional charging technology, which allows the battery bank to charge and recharge at incredible speeds. The stand-out feature of the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K is that it has a small OLED display that can give you information about the battery at a glance. The display can also show how much capacity is left and how long it will take to charge.

The battery bank has one USB-A port and two USB-C ports and judging by the reviews on Amazon, this thing is a winner. If you've been thinking about buying a battery bank, this is probably one of the best options out there right now. It's normally $149.99 but has been reduced to $99.99 for Black Friday.