Anker 737 24,000mAh power bank $90 $150 Save $60 A fantastic power bank with a large 24,000 battery with up to 140W charging speeds. You can now score 40% off for a limited time. $90 at Amazon $90 at Anker

There are a lot of different power bank options on the market, but if you're looking for one of the best in 2024 with a large capacity, look no further than the Anker 737. This power bank delivers with its massive 24,000 capacity and has plenty of ports to support simultaneous charging of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Furthermore, it even has a small display that can be used to check the status of the battery, along with devices being charged. While this power bank typically comes in with a price of $149.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that knocks 40% off, dropping the price down to $90 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 24,000mAh power bank?

The Anker 737 power bank is one of the best options out there if you're looking to charge all your devices. Perhaps the most important part of this battery is its large 24,000mAh capacity. While this isn't the largest capacity power bank on the market, it's more than enough to recharge tablets and smartphones, and can even be used to partially charge up some laptops too. While Anker could make larger power banks, keeping it under a certain limit is important so that it can be brought aboard planes when traveling.

In addition to its 24,000mAh capacity, you also get impressive charging speeds topping out at 140W. Again, with speeds like this, you'll easily be able to charge all your devices, and will have no issues when it comes to recharging the power bank as well, which is a huge plus. As far as ports go, the power bank has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and a small display that can show you the status of the battery, like charging speed and battery percentage.

In addition to all the impressive charging technology, you're also going to get real-time protection like Anker's ActiveShield 2.0, which monitors the health of the power bank while it's in use. Furthermore, Anker provides a two-year warranty on the device, just in case there are any issues with it. You really can't go wrong with this amazing power bank, and now that its discounted, it's the perfect time to pick one up. So grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.