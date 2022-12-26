Anker 737 PowerCore $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's new 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other chargers out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information. $100 at Amazon

The Anker 737 PowerCore is one of the best power banks on the market, offering a massive 24,000mAh battery, PD charging, and perhaps its unique feature, a small digital display that can show you what's going on with the battery at a glance. While this power bank only recently made its debut in the summer, it was offered at a discount for the first time during Prime Day in October. Since that time, we have seen it go on sale, being offered up during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now the deal has returned for a limited time, back for one last hurrah before the year comes to a close.

The Anker 737 PowerCore is now $50 off, bringing it down to $100 for a limited time. While it isn't the cheapest or most affordable power bank on the market, you do get a lot of bang for buck with this unit. The device offers an impressive 24,000mAh battery that has support for Power Delivery 3.1 at 140W output, which means that you can charge up pretty much any device that you own that supports USB-C, which includes laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

In addition to its power and versatility, you get a small display that can show you the stats of the battery. That means you can check the battery health, how much it has discharged, how much time you have left, and other metrics. Furthermore, you get PD charging of the battery, which means it won't take ages to charge it, which is usually the downside of a traditional power bank. If interested, you can pick up the Anker 737 PowerCore from Amazon for $100, but be quick, at this price, the deal might not last long.