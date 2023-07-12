Anker 737 PowerCore $100 $160 Save $60 Anker's 737 power bank features a 24,000mAh battery, packing plenty of power to charge up your smartphone, tablet, and even laptop computer with support for Power Delivery 3.1 up to 140W. Now, during Prime Day, the power bank is 33% off, coming in at just $100 for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

If you're looking for the best portable chargers and power banks, Anker's got you covered with incredible savings in its Prime Day deals. But, one of its most popular battery banks is on sale for a just little while longer as Prime Day comes to a close. So if you've been looking for a battery bank that's going to be able to handle anything you can throw at it, this last-minute deal on the Anker 737 is going to be right up your alley. Right now, it's 33% off for a limited time, which knocks $50 off its retail price.

What's great about the Anker 737?

This power bank offers an impressive 24,000mAh capacity, which means it can keep all your devices topped up without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, it's extremely versatile, with Power Delivery 3.1 with an output of up to 140W. That means you can even charge up your laptop if it is compatible, which is a fantastic perk to have with a portable power bank.

Not only is it capable of quickly charging devices up to 140W, but the power bank itself can also be recharged at up to 140W. This makes it extremely easy to keep this beastly power bank charged up, unlike some other products that sometimes can take several hours to reach their max. In addition to all of the above, the power bank has a small OLED display, providing critical details about the battery and its charging status.

The display can also show the battery's health, depletion rate, charging speed, and more. This power bank is one of our favorites for a reason because it's a reliable and powerful device that can really come in handy when you're in a bind. But, Prime Day is coming to a close, and this deal is on its way out, so be sure to pick it up while you can.