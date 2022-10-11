Anker’s 737 power bank gets its first discount, knocking $50 off its retail price

Sometimes, there’s just a lot of stuff to charge while on the go. Oftentimes, the charger included with your device is just simply not enough. That’s where third-party adapters and power banks come in handy, giving you extra power right when you need it. Anker has been producing chargers and charging accessories for quite some time. The firm has been elevating its products over the past few years, touting its Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging solutions. Back in July, Anker debuted a new line of GaNPrime products, and one of the more impressive products out of the bunch was its 737 Power Bank.

While the power bank has been featured in numerous reviews since that time, it has never been on sale until now. During Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) has finally been discounted, knocking $50 off of its retail price, bringing its price down to $99.99. If there were ever a time to purchase one, now would be it. If unfamiliar, the Anker 737 has a 24,000mAh battery capacity and features Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional charging technology that allows it to be quickly charged and recharged. Perhaps the best part about the power bank is that it offers a digital display that can show output and input.

The display can also show how much capacity is left and also how long it will take to charge the battery. If there is a drawback to the Anker 737 power bank, it would be its size. The other gripe that some might have is that it is not an adapter and can only be used as a power bank. Regardless, if you’re looking for a stellar power bank with lots of features and power, the Anker 737 is probably your best option. As stated before, this is the first time it has received a discount, so it is quite a rare occurrence. So, if you’re interested, you can purchase the device using the link below.