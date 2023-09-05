Anker 737 USB C Charger $59 $95 Save $36 The Anker 737 is a compact 120W GaN charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. $60 at Amazon $59 at Anker

Chargers are crucial, and as many companies start to exclude the accessory from their products, it's more important than ever to purchase one that's going to be able to meet your needs but also pull double duty whenever possible. Anker's been producing some wonderful charging accessories for quite some time, and its Anker 737 120W GaN charger is a fine example, offering up to 120W of power, with two USB-C and one USB-A port, in a compact package.

This charger is able to not only charge your smartphone, but can also top up your tablet and compatible laptop as well. This all-in-one solution is great for the home, but also the perfect travel companion that can easily lighten your load. While it typically retails for $89, right now, we've found a deal that knocks 33% off for a limited time. That means you can pick up one of these chargers for just $60, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices in quite some time.

So why is this charger special? Well, with GaN technology, you get a powerful charger but in a considerably smaller package than a standard model unit. Further, this charger offers up to 120W of charging, which means it can pretty much top up any product out there at a rapid pace. Also, Anker has built-in safety features that will keep you and your devices safe. So if you've been looking to replace an existing charger or purchase something brand new, this is going to be the one to go with.