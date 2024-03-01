Anker 747 Charger (150W) $80 $110 Save $30 If you're looking for a charger that can do it all, this Anker 747 GaN Prime charger is going to be it, with plenty of ports and a maximum power output of 150W. While it normally comes in priced at $109.99, you can now score $30 off for a limited time. $80 at Amazon$80 at Anker

Charging technology has come a long way, and now, you have adapters that can really do it all, from charging laptops, smartphones, tablets and more. Although there are a lot of different options, Anker has become a staple with its accessories, offering a wide range of reliable products at great prices. With that said, we've managed to uncover this deal on Anker's 747 150W charger that's usually priced at $109.99, which has now been discounted by $30, coming in at its lowest price ever at just $79.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 747 150W GaN Prime charger?

Size matters when you're on the go, and having a compact charger with a lot of power comes in handy. With GaN technology, Anker is able to produce powerful chargers that aren't bulky, like its 150W model which comes in 38% smaller than a standard 140W charger you'd get with an Apple laptop. Of course, you also get other perks here as well, like PowerIQ 4.0, which controls how your devices get power, making it possible to charge up to 28% faster than a non-GaN model.

When it comes to the specifications of the device, you're looking at three USB-C and one USB-A port. This makes it so you can easily charge all your devices, with a maximum power output of up to 150W. Anker also has protection in place with its own ActiveShield 2.0 technology that can monitor the temperature of the adapter, adjusting the output as needed to protect connected products. In addition, the brand also offers a "worry-free 24-month warranty," just in case any issues arise.

Overall, you won't find a better charger, with its impressive power output and size, you really can't go wrong with Anker's 747 charger. Of course, if you're looking for something more affordable, you can always check out our PD charger recommendations as well. But if the Anker 747 seems right for you, be sure to get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.