Anker 747 Charger (150W) $70 $110 Save $40 A charger that can do it all. The Anker 747 packs the latest tech from the brand, and also has four ports, to keep all your devices topped up. Best of all, it's now priced well below retail, coming in at $69.99 for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

This is the charger you want to get if you're looking to replace all the existing chargers that you already have. That's right, the Anker 747 is just that versatile and powerful, with the ability to charge up to four devices at one time. Furthermore, it provides up to 150W of total power, and best of all, it's not in the least bit bulky, which means you can keep it in your home, office, or just take it with you on trips.

Now, while you might expect to pay over $100 for this charger, it's actually quite a bit less thanks to a recent discount that knocks it down by 36%. So, for a limited time, you can score this charger for just $69.99, which makes it an absolute steal. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 747 GanPrime charger?

When it comes to this charger, you really are getting one of the best options out there when it comes to this price point. And as stated before, what makes this charger stand out from the rest is the total power output, which comes in at 150W, and its varied port selection with three USB-C and one USB-A, and its overall size.

You can use this in your home or office, or take it with you on a trip. And with Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology, you can feel confident that the charger isn't going to have any issues, as it gets constantly monitored during use to prevent any problems with overheating. Furthermore, this charger comes with a super-long 24-month warranty just in case there are any problems.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this charger while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you're looking for power on the go when there aren't any outlets available, take a look at some our favorite power banks.