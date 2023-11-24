Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station $136 $380 Save $244 The Anker 778 docking station provides a total of 12 ports powered by Thunderbolt 4, including HDMI, DisplayPort, downstream Thunderbolt, Ethernet, and a few USB ports for all your needs. Plus, it looks sleek. $136 at Amazon

Laptops, TVs, tablets, and more are on sale for Black Friday. While they might not be as glamorous, you can also score some great deals on accessories for smartphones and laptops, like great docking stations and USB hubs. Right now, you can grab Anker's 778 Thunderbolt 4 docking station at its lowest price ever, dropping to just $136 for a limited time, which is 64% off its original retail price.

What's great about the Anker 778 Thunderbolt Docking Station?

This is the docking station you need if you're looking to expand the ports available for your laptop. This docking station comes with 12 different ports, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and two DisplayPorts. You'll get plenty of bandwidth here with 100W charging and file transfers up to 40 Gbps.

Those that want to expand their screen setup will be happy to know that the docking station can support up to four displays in 4K or a single 8K display. While this docking station is compatible with Windows and Mac, you'll get slightly different abilities with the docking station depending on the laptop connected. But for best performance, you want to go with a Windows laptop for max resolution and screen setups.

In addition to all of the above, the dock comes with a 180W charger, enough to provide power to all the connected devices. This model also comes with an 18-month warranty just in case something goes wrong. With that said, you really can't go wrong with Anker, with this docking station offering everything that you could want to expand a minimal setup. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.