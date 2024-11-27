Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station $136 $260 Save $124 The Anker 778 docking station provides 12 ports with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and USB ports. Plus, you can now score a huge discount on this device that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $136 at Amazon

Docking stations and USB hubs are a great way to bring extra connectivity to your computing products. Of course, if you want to go all out, you'll want to go with the former, as it offers more than just a way to keep all your accessories connected. With a docking station, you'll also get power, which means one cable is all you need to keep things connected.

For a limited time, you can grab this Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for a great price. There's a small discount from Amazon, that brings it down from $299.99 to $259.99. And there's an additional coupon that takes an additional $124 off, dropping to to its lowest price to date.

What's great about the Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station?

So what are you getting with the Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station? Well, the most important thing here is the port selection. You're getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, four USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and two DisplayPorts. Of course, port quality is very good here, with data bandwidth peaking at 40Gbps and video topping out at 8K.

When it comes to power, this docking station has the ability to provide up to 100W, which is more than enough for most compatible laptops. There's also two additional USB-C ports that can power devices up to 30W. And if you want to take things to another level, you can always output to four displays at once, up to 4K.

Overall, this is a pretty good docking station that doesn't cost a lot. In addition to the docking station, you get a 180W power adapter, Thunderbolt 4 cable, and an 18-month warranty that will cover and types of defects. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long. Or if you're on the fence, check out some other great Black Friday deals.