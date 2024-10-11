Anker Prime Charging Station $100 $165 Save $65 A charging station that can handle everything you can throw at it. It has plenty of ports, is incredibly sleek, and is now 39% off for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

You probably never think about buying a charger until you really need one. But chances are, you can really improve the quality of your home or work space by upgrading to something new. Not only can you purchase a device that can keep all your devices charged at once, but it can also reduce a lot of the cable clutter that you may already have.

There are a lot of different solutions out there, but we think this Anker Prime Charging Station is going to be a fantastic option, providing a wealth of ports and a status display that you won't find on many other devices. Although this charging station usually comes priced at $165, it can now be had for less, with this drastic discount for Amazon Prime members that knocks 39% off. For a limited time, you can pick up this charging station for $99.99 — so get it while you can.

What's great about Anker's Prime Charging Station?

Anker has taken great care with the design of this charging station, packing in as many ports as possible, while maintaining a sleek look and thin profile. Furthermore, you get a total of eight ports, with a mix of USB-C, USB-A, and there are even some AC outlets as well. When it comes to the performance, you're looking at a total power output of 240W, with a maximum of 140W coming from one port. And if you happen to have a device that needs a little more juice, well, you can always just plug into the standard AC outlet.

What really makes this charging station different is its small display that can give users an idea of how their devices are charging at a glance. You can even monitor the charging station using an app, with the ability to set timers and charging schedules. And just in case you have any charging errors, the app can also show you what's wrong as well. Of course, Anker also offers excellent protection as well, with ActiveShield 3.0 providing a wealth of safety features to ensure that you and your devices are safe.

And if that wasn't enough, Anker offers a 24-month warranty on this product, which means, if you experience any issues during the two-year span, you'll be supported. There's even a $200,000 connected equipment warranty just in case your devices are damaged during regular use. Overall, this really is a charging station that can do it all. And Prime members can now save big by picking it up for just $100. And if you need something a little more compact, you can always check out these great charger recommendations.