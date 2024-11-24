Anker Charging Station $36 $60 Save $24 Plug in nine different devices at once and power all your devices with ease with this Anker charging station. Not only does it have USB ports, but it also packs AC outlets as well. Grab it now for its lowest price ever. $36 at Amazon

If you're looking for an all-in-one solution that can handle charging all your devices, then this Anker charging station is the way to go. Not only does it come with nine ports in total, you're also going to get a good mix of USB and AC outlets. This is important because there are some devices out there that can't be powered by USB, and having some AC outlets available can be a lifesaver.

While this charging station usually comes priced at $60, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 40% off in this early Black Friday deal, dropping it down to just $36. This is the lowest price we've seen for this device with limited quantities, so you'll want to act quickly.

What's great about this Anker charging station?

When it comes to the appearance of this device, it has a relatively simple design and a small footprint. Despite this, it can handle quite a number of devices when it comes to charging, with a total of nine ports.

This charging station comes with four USB-C ports, two USB-A, and three AC outlets. As stated before, you can probably get by with just the USB ports for most devices, but having AC outlets can go a long way, especially if you need to plug in devices that require a little more juice.

As far as the USB ports go, you're going to get a maximum of 100W of power. And since there are a number of USB ports, you can always connect to multiple devices if you need to charge many things at once. And with Anker's safety features, you can feel confident that your devices will be safe when charging.

Of course, if that isn't enough, Anker provides an 18-month warranty for this device. Furthermore, it also features $200,000 connected equipment protection as well. Overall, you can't go wrong with this charging station, especially at its current discounted price. So get it while the deal's still good.