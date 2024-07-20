Anker Charging Station $40 $60 Save $20 This 9-in-1 charging station delivers up to 100W of power and is great for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories. Furthermore, if you have any large items that can't be charged with USB, there are also AC outlets as well, making this one of the most complete charging stations available. For a limited time, you can score 33% off, bringing this down to its lowest price ever. $40 at Amazon

There's nothing wrong with using the charger that comes with your devices. But if you're looking to expand your charging experience, or want to consolidate them all into one nice and neat charging station, then this Anker model is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get lots of ports, but it also has lots of power too.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can save big with 33% off the original retail price. While it typically sells for $60, it can be had for much less, coming in at just $40. Now, while this discount might not seem all that steep, this current promotion is dropping the price down to its lowest to date. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's 9-in-1 Charging Station?

Source: Anker

If you're looking to keep your cable clutter organized, this charging station is going to be one to do it. Not only do you get plenty of USB charging ports, but this device also includes AC outlets as well. To be exact, you get four USB-C ports, two USB-A, and three AC outlets.

And the great thing is that the USB ports boast a maximum charging capacity of 100W, which means, you'll easily be able to charge laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Just make sure you have the right USB cables to get the maximum charging speeds. You'll want ones that can support charging up to 100W.

And if you're worried about reliability, don't be, this Anker product is backed by an 18-month warranty and also comes with the brand's $200,000 connected equipment warranty that will last for the lifetime of the device. Overall, this is a sweet deal, and if you've been looking to upgrade, now's going to be a great time to do it.