This Anker charger is a great way to reduce your cable clutter and really streamline your charging setup. Not only does it provide plenty of ports, but it also packs tons of power, with charging speeds up to 100W. And while this 9-in-1 charging station usually comes in at $60, it can now be had for far less, with a special discount for Prime members that drops it down to just $40, which is 33% off the original retail.

What's great about this Anker 9-in-1 charging station?

Let's talk about port selection here because it's important to know that you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. On the front of the device, you're getting four USB-C and two USB-A ports. Around the body of the charging station, there are three AC outlets that can be used to charge devices that can't be powered by USB.

The important thing here is that this all sits in a nice complete package that looks good on any desk. What's great is that the plug that goes into the wall is super slim, which means you can fit this charging station wherever you want. Naturally, since this is an Anker product, you're also going to get plenty of features that will keep you and your devices safe.

And if all of that wasn't enough, the charging station comes with an 18-month warranty and $200,000 connected equipment protection as well. Just in case you experience some kind of power failure and the Anker charger isn't able to protect it. Overall, you can't go wrong with this charging station at its current price because it's an absolute steal. Just make sure you're a Prime member so you can save.

If this looks like too much, and you need some other options, we also have some great charger recommendations as well. But at $40, this Anker 9-in-1 charging station is a no-brainer so get it while you still can.