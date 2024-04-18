Anker 552 $30 $70 Save $40 If you're looking for a great way to expand the ports of your device, then this Anker 552 9-in-1 USB-C hub is going to be a great option. Best of all, right now, you can score a massive discount that knocks 57% off for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

There's no better way to expand the port selection of your devices than going with a USB-C hub. Most hubs are compact and don't rely on an external power source. Best of all, they usually don't cost an arm and a leg like docking stations, which can often come in priced at over $100.

With that said, we've managed to find an excellent deal on a great USB-C hub that now comes in at its lowest price to date. The Anker 552 delivers tons of ports, and is now 57% off for a limited time, bringing it down to just $29.99. So, if you've been on the look out for a new way to expand your setup, then this Anker hub is going to be a great choice.

What's great about the Anker 552?

Perhaps one of the most important parts of a USB hub is going to be its port selection. After all, you're buying something like this to bring new ports to your device. The Anker 552 delivers with two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a microSD and SD card slot, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Ethernet, HDMI, and an additional USB-C port with support for Power Delivery up to 100W.

That means you'll be able to connect to your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and PC gaming handheld without any power issues. With this hub, you're going to be able to output to a display, with options to mirror your device's display or extend it. This is great if you're looking to expand screen real estate, while keeping things compact.

When it comes to reliability, Anker products are known to be pretty good, but just in case you're worried, the brand also includes an 18-month warranty with the device for better peace of mind. On top of all of that, you're seeing this device now priced at its lowest, which means, there's no better time to buy and save.