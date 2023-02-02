Samsung announced its Galaxy S23 series devices, and while pre-orders for the smartphones are now live, there's one thing to take into consideration when ordering, and that's that they won't come with chargers inside the boxes. Over the past few years, many smartphone companies have stopped including chargers with its devices, leaving many to rely on older chargers with outdated technology to power up their devices.

While chargers aren't exactly the most exciting products in the world, a lot has changed over the past few years, and now smartphones are capable of much higher charging speeds with better energy efficiency. So occasionally, it's good to take a look and see what's out there, especially when it comes to a company like Anker, which has specialized in charging devices for a decade. Today, the company is debuting a set of chargers from its new Ace line that will be optimized for Samsung smartphones to be some of the best chargers for the Galaxy S23 series on the market.

The Ace line will start out with just two charging adapters and will eventually expand to offer many more. But for now, we have two, which are the Anker 312 and the Anker 313. Both chargers are extremely compact, featuring foldable plugs and a single USB-C port. The Anker 312 offers up to 25W charging speeds, while the Anker 313 can charge up to 45W. Both devices will be compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0, but the latter will also feature fast charging speeds using GaN technology and PowerIQ 3.0 with PPS.

While these are being marketed as optimized for Samsung smartphones, they will offer universal compatibility with other devices with USB-C charging capabilities. As far as pricing goes, we're looking at $14.99 for the Anker 312 and $29.99 for the Anker 313. Both devices will be available starting today from the Anker website and can be found from other third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy soon after.