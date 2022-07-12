Anker delivers tons of deals on Amazon Prime Day
It’s that time of year again when things heat up… and I’m not talking about the weather. Amazon Prime Day has become a recent tradition, kicking off a summer sales bonanza that not only finds a slew of products discounted at Amazon but also at other competing retailers. Anker, maker of all things charging related has kicked off its Amazon Prime Day sale, with deals on adapters, power banks, power stations, and more. We have all of Anker’s deals that have to do with charging products listed here. We have also categorized each section to make it easier to navigate the sea of deals. Towards the bottom, you can find some of our personal picks. Good luck and happy shopping.
Charging Cables
- Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C Cable Two Pack (6ft Nylon)
- Anker 321 USB-C to Lightning Cable Two Pack(6ft)
- Anker mini USB outlet extender
Magnetic Charging
- Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)
- Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)
- Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
Power Bank
- Anker 525 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K)
- Anker 323 Power Bank (PowerCore 10K)
- Anker 747 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K for Laptop)
Portable Power Station
- Anker 511 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 97Wh)
- Anker 523 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 288Wh)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 256Wh)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 500Wh)
- Anker PowerPort III 20W Cube Charger with USB-C to Lightning Cable for iPhone
Wireless Charging
USB Charging Strip / Power Strip
- Anker 521 USB C Power Strip
- Anker 521 USB C Power Strip
- Anker 321 Outlet Extender
- Anker 321 20W USB C Power Strip
- Anker 3-Outlet & 3 PowerIQ USB Power Strip
- Anker Surge Protector Power Strip, 6 Outlet & 3 PowerIQ USB Charging Ports USB Power Strip, PowerPort Strip 6 with 6.6 Foot Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and More (1280 Joule)
- Anker 20W 6 Outlets and 2 USB Ports Outlet Extender
- Anker 30W Powerport PD2 Mini USB C Power Strip
- Anker 6 outlet power strip
- Anker Outlet Extender with Stepless Dimming Night Light
- Anker Power Strip with USB C, PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube with 3 Outlets and 30W USB C, 5 ft Extension Cord, Power Delivery High-Speed Charging for iPhone 12/12Pro/12ProMax, Cruise Ship Travel Essential
- Anker Power Strip with USB, 5 ft Extension Cord, PowerPort Cube USB with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, Overload Protection for iPhone XS/XR, Compact for Travel, Cruise Ship, and Office
- Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2 × 4000 Joules), PowerExtend Strip 12 Outlets with Flat Plug, 1875W Output, 6ft Extension Cord, Dual Surge Protection for Office, Home
Charging Station
FM Transmitter
GAN Charger
-
A magnetic wireless charger with support for USB-A, USB-C, and Power Delivery
-
A 97.2Wh power bank with a 100W AC Outlet. The power bank also has a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port
-
A portable charger with 10,000mAh battery and 20W Power Delivery
-
A 512Wh portable power station with LiFePO4 Battery Pack
-
A power strip with a 45W USB-C Charger, with various outlets for all your electronics
-
A GaN II compact charger
-
A USB-C power strip with 3 outlets
As far as deals go, these are some of the best prices we have seen so far. Be sure to take advantage of these deep discounts during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The sale will be for a limited time and will take place on July 12 and July 13. So get these promotional prices while you can.