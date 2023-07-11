There is no overstating the convenience of having a power bank with you at all times. These portable power sources are easy to carry around, and they let you conveniently charge your devices at any time and any place without a hitch. Not all power banks, however, are worth spending your money on. It's important to look for the best ones that are packed with some neat features like the ability to quickly top up your devices with high-speed charging. Anker, which makes some of the best mobile accessories on the planet and is one of the biggest names in mobile charging technology, has plenty of great products under its belt that are worth considering. This is, in fact, one of the best times to grab an Anker power bank, as a lot of them are down to their lowest prices right now as a part of Prime Day deals.

Anker 521 (PowerCore Fusion)

The Anker 521 is among the most affordable power banks right now, as it's down to just $39 for Prime Day. The highlight of this particular charger is that it's a hybrid 2-in-1 device that acts as both a wall charger and a power bank depending on whether you are at your desk or on the move. When plugged in, the Anker 521 charger offers an impressive 45W power with which you can top up two devices simultaneously. That's not all because the Anker 521 charger also packs a 5,000mAh battery inside, which is plenty to fully charge most modern smartphones in 2023.

The best thing about Anker 521 charger is that its internal power bank automatically recharges when you plug it into the wall, so it'll always be fully powered before you head out. You can't go wrong with this charger, especially now when it's down to just $39, which is among the lowest price we've seen in a while. It's also available in a bunch of different colors, so be sure to pick the one that you like the most because they're all discounted for Prime Day.

Anker 521 Wall Charger & Power Bank $39 $70 Save $31 The Anker 521 is a hybrid 2-in-1 wall charger and a power bank that can keep your devices charged at all times. It sports dual USB-C ports, comes in a bunch of different colors, and it's also down to a ridiculously low price of $39 right now. $39 at Amazon

Anker 733 (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W)

The Anker 733 is yet another hybrid wall charger that can also act as a power bank when you're away from your desk or a wall charger. It's essentially a bigger version of the Anker 521 that we saw above, as this one sports a much bigger 10,000mAh battery to top up your devices. That's big enough to fully charge multiple smartphones or even a tablet. The Anker 733 also gets an additional USB-A port, meaning you get a total of three ports on it, including two USB-C and a single USB-A port.

The Anker 733 can charge up to 65W through the USB-C ports and up to 22.5W through the USB-A when connected to an outlet. The USB-C ports drop to 30W output when used as a power bank which is still better than a lot of battery packs out there. Just like the Anker 521 charger mentioned above, the Anker 733 also ensures that you'll have a power bank that's always topped up before you head out. This one is worth considering over the Anker 521 if you carry more than one device with you when you step out of your house.

Anker 733 Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 The Anker 733 doubles up as a wall charger and a power bank, offering the best of both worlds when you are in a pinch. It's also down to its lowest price for Prime Day. $70 at Amazon

Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K)

One of Anker's flagship devices, the Anker 737 power bank, is currently down to its lowest price for Prime Day. This particular power bank offers a massive 24,000mAh capacity to deliver all the power you need to charge multiple devices. The highlight of the Anker 737 is its design. It's surprisingly sleek for a power bank with a ton of power, and it also features a digital display to show you things like the remaining battery, charging speeds, and more.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Anker 737 also offers support for USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 for up to 140W power output. Better yet, it supports PD charging even for recharging its battery, so you won't have to wait for a long time to top it off before heading out. This power bank, which usually goes for $150 in the U.S., is currently down to just $100, making it an unmissable deal. We don't expect the Anker 737 stocks to last for a long time with a deal price like this, so it's better to act fast and grab it while you can.

Anker 737 PowerCore $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's new 737 PowerCore portable charger packs a massive 24,000mAh battery, making it bigger than a lot of other chargers out there. It also supports Power Delivery 3.1 for 140W power output and comes with a digital display to show useful information. $100 at Amazon

Anker 747 (PowerCore 26K)

Lastly, we have the Anker 747 power bank with a massive 25,600mAh capacity. This one's for advanced users who happen to carry a lot of devices with them while stepping out of their homes. You can even use the Anker 747 to charge your Windows laptops and MacBooks, as it can deliver up to 87W power via its USB-C ports. It looks rather basic, but it gets the job done without any issues. It comes with as many as four USB ports so that you can use it to power multiple devices simultaneously.

What makes this particular deal special is that it lets you grab a bundle that includes the Anker 747 power bank and a 65W USB-C charger for just $105. The included 65W USB-C wall charger can top up the Anker 747's massive battery in just 2.5 hours. That sounds like a lot of time, but a standard 10W charger will take more than 10 hours to recharge it. The bundle also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable and a travel pouch, so it's the perfect portable solution.

Anker 747 Power Bank $105 $180 Save $75 The Anker 747 Power Bank includes a wall charger, so you can keep your laptop charged at home or on the go. It's also down to its lowest price for a limited time, right as a part of the Prime Day sale. $105 at Amazon

There are hundreds of portable power banks out there, and picking one can be quite confusing. Anker's battery packs, especially the ones mentioned above, are easy to recommend mainly because of the features and value they bring to the table. They're also heavily discounted for Prime Day, making it one of the best times to snag them. If you want to explore other battery packs, then you can also stop by our collection of the best power banks to check out the best ones that are worth considering in 2023.