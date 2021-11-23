Anker’s Black Friday deals offer up to 35% off on chargers, power banks and more

Black Friday is still a few days away, but many brands have announced some pretty sweet deals ahead of the event. We have already seen Amazon and Logitech heavily discounting some of their products in the run-up to the big day, and now Anker is joining the party with some early Black Friday deals. The popular accessories brand is offering some great deals on power banks, adapters, cables, wireless charging stands, and more.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD has a 10,000mAh capacity, two charging ports, USB PD support, and up to 18W fast charing support. Buy from Amazon

The standout deal here is for the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, which is currently down to 30% off its normal retail price. Usually available at $31.99, you can pick up this power bank for just $22 for a limited time and while stocks last. Billed as one of the slimmest USB Power Delivery power banks out there, this 10,000mAh power bank lets you charge two devices simultaneously with a maximum power output of 18W. It also has a trickle charging mode for low-powered devices like earbuds and fitness trackers.

Besides power banks, Anker is also offering generous discounts on chargers, cables, and wireless charging stands.

Best deals on Anker chargers (save up to 29%)

Best deals on popular Anker power banks (save up to 30%)

Best deals on other Anker accessories (save up to 35%)

