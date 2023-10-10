No matter how large the battery may be inside your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, you’re bound to run out of power at some point. While there are plenty of charging cables, adapters, and wall mounts available in the market, you’d want to go with branded products if you want to ensure the safety of your devices.

Luckily, Anker is a reputable company that has consistently produced some of the best charging accessories. What’s more, most of Anker’s charging products are heavily discounted during the Prime Big Deal Days sale, so now’s the best time to grab a new charger.

Best deals on Anker power banks

If you’re in the market for a small and compact power bank that can charge your smartphone on the go, the Anker Nano Power Bank lineup is worth looking into. Since Android smartphones and last-gen Apple devices use different connectors, Anker provides two different models for its ultra-portable Nano Power Bank.

Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C)

Users of Android smartphones and the latest iPhone 15 models would want to go with the Anker Nano Power Bank model that provides a foldable USB Type-C connector alongside a USB-C charging port.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Alternatively, you should pick the model with the Lightning connector if you’re using iPhone 14 and older Apple devices.

Anker Prime Power Bank

With their low 5,000mAh capacity, the Anker Nano Power Banks can’t be used to charge high-end tablets or gaming laptops. That’s where the Anker Prime Power Bank shines with its 20,000mAh capacity. Featuring a USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, it can simultaneously charge multiple devices. In addition to its built-in LED display, this high-capacity power bank supplies 100W through each of its USB-C ports, so you can charge two laptops at once!

Best deals on Anker car chargers

Anker USB-C Car Charger

The Anker USB-C Car Charger is a compact, multiport car adapter that serves as the perfect travel companion for long road trips. This car charger comes with two USB Type-C ports alongside a USB Type-A charging socket, making it compatible with a variety of devices. Since the PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can deliver up to 67W of power, you can also use it to recharge most laptops.

Best deals on Anker wall chargers

Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger

Anker’s Prime GaN chargers are perfect for those who prefer the simplicity of old-school wall chargers. As their names suggest, these chargers use GaN technology to increase energy efficiency and maintain low operational temperatures. Both of them have two USB-C sockets and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

The heavily discounted Anker Prime chargers differ when it comes to wattage. While the 67W wall charger is good enough for most smartphones and most laptops, you should go with the 100W model if you want to charge a heavy-duty workstation or a gaming laptop.

Anker Prime 100-watt GaN Wall Charger

Best deals on Anker charging and docking stations

While the chargers we’ve highlighted so far can charge a maximum of three devices, you’d want to pick up a charging station if you have a power-hungry setup consisting of multiple devices.

Anker 525 Charging Station

Starting with the Anker 525, you get two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and three AC power outlets, meaning you can power up to seven devices with this charging station. The Anker 525 also leverages ActiveShield 2.0 technology to safeguard your devices by modifying the power output according to the temperature.

Anker 727 Charging Station

The Anker 727 has the same number of USB-A and USB-C ports as the Anker 525, though it sacrifices one AC port in favor of better portability. In addition to its slim design, it features a detachable power cord, making it better than the cheaper Anker’s 525 charging station if you’re a frequent traveler.

Anker 637 MagGo Desktop Charging Station

But if you prefer using a wireless charging pad, you can check out the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station. Besides possessing the same number of USB-A, USB-C, and AC outlets as the Anker 525, you also get a magnetic charging pad that can wirelessly deliver 7.5W to charge your smartphone.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station

Meanwhile, the 12-in-1 Anker 675 is different from its brethren as a docking station that includes all the essential ports and connections you may need on a laptop. The Anker 675 can double as a monitor stand and even includes cable management provisions to help you better organize your computing setup.

Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

Capable of recharging your Meta/Oculus Quest 2 in just 2.5 hours, this charging dock from Anker also acts as a convenient holder for the VR headset and its wireless controllers. This Meta-certified dock comes with built-in overcharge protection measures and also includes two Ni-MH rechargeable batteries for the Touch controllers.

Best deals on Anker charging cables

Last but not least, the Anker charging cables are also heavily discounted this Prime Day.

Anker 765 USB-C Cable

If you're using the latest iPhone 15 or an Android smartphone, Anker's 765 USB-C cable can work with most wall chargers, power banks and car chargers. Its nylon braided exterior provides high durability, though it has a slow data transfer speed as it uses the outdated USB 2.0 standard.

Anker iPhone Fast Charging Cable

Alternatively, you can pick up the Anker iPhone Fast Charging Cable combo if you require a USB-C to Lightning cord for your previous-gen iPhone models. Like the Anker 765 USB-C cord, this iPhone charging cable is extremely durable thanks to its nylon exterior and a bulletproof fiber core.

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Anker products

While we've only highlighted the best deals on Anker charging accessories, it's possible to find huge discounts on other Anker products as well. What's more, you can also find some great deals on charging cables and power banks from other manufacturers besides Anker, so you can save quite a bit of money when replacing your old chargers this Prime Day.