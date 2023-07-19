Anker 525 Charging Station $42 $66 Save $24 This charging station has two USB-C and two USB-A ports to accommodate modern and legacy devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 67W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W, which is suitable for a smartphone or tablet. $42 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for PD chargers, power banks, or Thunderbolt docks — Anker's got you covered. The company is known for its high-quality products, with excellent performance, warranty, and pricing. Currently, the brand is running a promotion that knocks 36% off its 525 charging station for Amazon Prime members, which brings the price down to just $42. This deal is only available for a limited time, so if you're interested be sure to pick one up while you can.

What's great about the 525 charging station?

The 525 charging station is a 7-in-1 power strip that offers a wide variety of different ports, making it a versatile addition to any office or home. The power strip features a long five-foot cable extension on the rear, with three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. The thoughtful design puts the AC outlets on the rear of the power strip and offers USB ports on the front, making it easy to connect all your favorite devices.

The USB-C port offers enough power to charge most laptops, providing up to 67W of power, while the USB-A port provides a maximum of 12W. Since this is an Anker product, you get two years of warranty and also a $200,000 connected equipment warranty in case you experience any product failures caused by the charging station. The Anker 525 charging station comes in three colors, with the black and white model currently on sale.

Overall, this is a sleek, compact, and powerful charging station — and with its newly discounted price, it's worth picking one up if you want something that'll simplify the clutter. As stated before, this promotion is only currently available for Amazon Prime members, but you can always sign up for a 30-day trial to take advantage if you're currently not a member.