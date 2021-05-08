Anker’s portable batteries, chargers, and cables are up to 38% off today only

Anker produces some of the best charging accessories available today. I’ve purchased a few of their wall adapters for family members who needed more charging ports, and I use Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III wall charger constantly with my laptop and phones. Today the company is discounting a handful of its products for Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day,’ with some as much as 38% off the typical prices.

All the worthwhile items are listed below, and the collection is a mix of batteries, wall adapters, and cables. The best deal of the bunch is likely the 10,000mAh portable battery, since it supports both USB Type-A and Type-C (and charges itself with the latter). The 3-in-1 station is also a good buy if you need to charge several devices at once, like a smartwatch and earbuds alongside your phone.

The deals are only live for today, so if you’re interested in something, don’t wait too long.