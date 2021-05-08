Anker’s portable batteries, chargers, and cables are up to 38% off today only
Anker produces some of the best charging accessories available today. I’ve purchased a few of their wall adapters for family members who needed more charging ports, and I use Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III wall charger constantly with my laptop and phones. Today the company is discounting a handful of its products for Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day,’ with some as much as 38% off the typical prices.
All the worthwhile items are listed below, and the collection is a mix of batteries, wall adapters, and cables. The best deal of the bunch is likely the 10,000mAh portable battery, since it supports both USB Type-A and Type-C (and charges itself with the latter). The 3-in-1 station is also a good buy if you need to charge several devices at once, like a smartwatch and earbuds alongside your phone.
- This is a 13,000mAh portable battery. However, there's no quick charging support (only two USB Type-A).
- This portable battery has a slim design, 18W fast charging, and both USB Type-A and Type-C connectors.
- This is a 10W wireless charging stand with two USB Type-A ports on the back for charging other devices.
- This wall charger can deliver 18W of power over USB Type-C, and it has an internal 5,000mAh battery too.
- If the typical brick-shaped USB wall adapters don't work for you, this flat 45W charger might be a good alternative.
- These 3-ft cables will give you the fastest-possible charging speeds with any devices using a Lightning power connector.
The deals are only live for today, so if you’re interested in something, don’t wait too long.