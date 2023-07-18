Anker Docking Station This Anker docking station offers massive expansion for your laptop providing 13 additional ports that include SD card, Ethernet, USB-A support, and more. $250 at Amazon

Laptops are great and offer a lot of power while keeping things slim and light. But sometimes, when using your device at home or in the office, you just need a little more when it comes to ports, which is where a good docking station comes into play. So whether you're looking for a new docking station for your MacBook or something for a Windows laptop, this Anker 13-in-1 is going to be a great option.

It offers a wide variety of ports and expands the functionality of your device, without taking up much additional space. Normally, docking stations cost quite a bit, but this Anker model is now being discounted by 36%. The promotion knocks $90 off the retail price of the docking station for Amazon Prime members, bringing it down to $160 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station?

A docking station is essential if your primary or secondary work area requires the use of numerous ports at once. The Anker 575 USB-C docking station not only provides port expansion but can also feed your laptop power via USB-C up to 85W. In addition to the 85W USB-C port, the unit is also equipped with an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm jack.

This is more than enough to keep all your devices topped up, while also providing additional ports for increased productivity. There are a lot of different ways to interact with this docking station, but if you're looking to run a multi-monitor setup, you can output to as many as three monitors at 1080p 60Hz. If you're outputting to a single monitor, you can bump up to 4K at 60Hz, and a dual monitor setup can run at 1440p at 60Hz.

For the most part, this is a great and compact docking station that should provide most with enough power to really get through a busy work day. Of course, if you're looking for a bit more power, you can always go with Thunderbolt docking stations, but you're most likely going to be paying a little bit more for the extra power and speed.