If you've been looking for a charging bundle that can really handle it all, then this one from Anker is going to be for you. You get a 65W charger, 25,600mAh power bank, and it even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. While all of this normally comes priced at $129.99, it can now be had for much less with a superb discount that takes 54% off for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker charging bundle?

The best part about this bundle is definitely going to be the price. That's not to say you aren't getting some quality devices here, but this discount is so good, you won't want to pass it up. As mentioned before, the bundle comes with a 65W USB-C charger that's great for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

In addition, you get a large 25,600mAh power bank with two USB-C and one USB-C port. This power bank can also charge devices fairly quickly with up to 60W of power, which again, means you're going to be able to charge up all devices without any problems.

Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get reliable products, with the brand backing its products with its Power IQ 3.0 technology. Furthermore, you can also trust the devices, as they come with support for 18 months, just in case you experience any issues.

With that said, the price for the combo is an absolute steal, coming even at the absolute lowest price we've seen to date. So, get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.