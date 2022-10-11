Anker’s 100W and 120W GaN chargers are 30% off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

If you hate carrying multiple chargers for all your electronics, you might want to check out these Prime Early Access deals on Anker’s multi-port GaN chargers. Amazon is offering a 30% discount on the Anker 727 Charging Station and Anker 737 USB C charger right now, which could solve your charging woes without burning a hole in your pocket.

The Anker 727 Charging Station and Anker 737 USB C charger usually retail for $95, but you can get them for just $66.49 by following the links below. If you carry a laptop everywhere you go, you should pick up the Anker 727 Charging Station over the Anker 737 USB charger despite the latter’s 120W power delivery rating. That’s because the Charging Station gives you access to two AC outlets that will come in handy if you use a Windows laptop that doesn’t support charging over USB C. In addition to the AC outlets, the charger also features two USB-C and two USB-A ports, which should be enough for the rest of your devices.

Anker 727 Charging Station The Anker 727 Charging Station gives you access two two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports in a slim package.

However, if you own a MacBook, you can pick up the Anker 737 USB-C Charger instead, as all the recently released MacBook models support USB-C charging. The charger features two USB-C ports, one of which can charge a device at up to 100W. This should be more than sufficient for a MacBook Air (which is also available at a $200 discount on Amazon), and you can use the other USB-C port to charge your smartphone. The remaining USB-A port can be used for smartwatches or other devices that still ship with USB-A chargers.

Anker 737 USB C Charger The Anker 737 is a compact 120W GaN charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

Both chargers feature Anker’s proprietary ActiveShield 2.0 technology for intelligent temperature monitoring and power delivery to protect your connected devices. Anker backs both chargers with a 24-month warranty to ensure your peace of mind.

Which one of these two Anker GaN chargers will you get for your devices? Let us know in the comments section below.