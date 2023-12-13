Anker 736 Nano II 100W Charger $41 $75 Save $34 This Anker charger delivers three USB ports and up to 100W of power. This charger is more than capable, and the perfect companion for anyone who wants a compact device that can charge their laptop, smartphone, tablet, and more. Right now, you can score an incredible deal on this charger, with a discount that knocks 45% off for a limited time. $41 at Amazon

Anker is known for making some of the best accessories for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. When it comes to chargers, the brand has a wide array of products that cater to different buyers, but if you're looking for a charger that can do it all, the Anker 736 Nano II charger is one of the best GaN chargers on the market right now. While this charger usually comes priced at $75, Amazon Prime members can now save big with a discount that knocks 45% off.

If you're not a Prime member, you can still score a discount, with a deal that knocks 20% off. When it comes to the actual charger, the Anker 735 Nano is going to give you lots of power thanks to its 100W charging capability. The charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which can supply up to 100W of power.

Of course, if you're plugging in multiple devices, the power is going to be split, so that's something to be aware of. Regardless, you're getting massive charging power here, which means you can charge up all your devices without issue. In addition to all of the above, you can feel confident with this product thanks to its 18-month warranty that covers the device for any defects.

So if you've been looking for a charger that can really do it all, you want to grab the Anker 736 Nano II charger because this deal isn't going to last long.